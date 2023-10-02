BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FABL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 89.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
MLCF 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.83%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
PPL 75.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.15%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 47.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.94%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.26%)
BR100 4,669 Increased By 43.1 (0.93%)
BR30 16,685 Increased By 115.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,604 Increased By 371.3 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,142 Increased By 152.9 (0.96%)
Ukraine FM hails ministers’ meeting ‘within future borders’ of EU

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023 01:17pm

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed a first ever meeting of the European Union’s foreign ministers in Kyiv, in what he called the bloc’s “future borders”.

Ukraine left out in cold by US shutdown deal

“This a historic event because for the fist time ever the foreign affairs council is going to sit down outside of its current borders – outside the borders of the European Union – but within future borders of the European Union,” he told reporters standing next to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

