Ukraine FM hails ministers’ meeting ‘within future borders’ of EU

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed a first ever meeting of the European Union’s foreign ministers in Kyiv, in what he called the bloc’s “future borders”.

“This a historic event because for the fist time ever the foreign affairs council is going to sit down outside of its current borders – outside the borders of the European Union – but within future borders of the European Union,” he told reporters standing next to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.