LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

  • Warns case will be registered against all officers involved
BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 02:46pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) gave on Monday Rawalpindi police a week to recover Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid, it was reported.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench took up Rashid’s plea against his arrest. The former minister was arrested on September 17 from his private residence in a housing society in Rawalpindi.

Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, the lawyer for Rashid confirmed that “men clad in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rashid from his residence”.

He claimed that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location, which is in no way justified.”

He said that Ahmed’s nephew, Sheikh Shakir, and houseworker Imran have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, Rashid’s counsel and Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali appeared before the court today. During the hearing, Judge Sadaqat sought affidavits from Rashid’s lawyers regarding his arrest.

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

The LHC also ordered the RPO to recover the the former minister within a week, warning that a case would be registered against all officers involved.

Shahid Khan Oct 02, 2023 03:04pm
LHC do not know that he's an ex interior minister who has gone missing. He needs to be produced within 24 hours as per the law. However we know we are living in jungle with kangaroo courts
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 02, 2023 04:07pm
I think he been cut to pieces
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Oct 02, 2023 04:08pm
Why one week ? Why not immediately ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

