LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

The Lahore High Court (LHC) gave on Monday Rawalpindi police a week to recover Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid, it was reported.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench took up Rashid’s plea against his arrest. The former minister was arrested on September 17 from his private residence in a housing society in Rawalpindi.

Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, the lawyer for Rashid confirmed that “men clad in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rashid from his residence”.

He claimed that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location, which is in no way justified.”

He said that Ahmed’s nephew, Sheikh Shakir, and houseworker Imran have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, Rashid’s counsel and Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali appeared before the court today. During the hearing, Judge Sadaqat sought affidavits from Rashid’s lawyers regarding his arrest.

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

The LHC also ordered the RPO to recover the the former minister within a week, warning that a case would be registered against all officers involved.