Actor Mahira Khan gets married in intimate ceremony

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim on Sunday in an intimate clifftop ceremony in the resort town of Bhurban.

Clips of the wedding were shared by Mahira’s manager on Instagram, in which she is seen walking down the aisle in an embellished Faraz Manan outfit.

The ceremony took place at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban, which sits on top of a hill overlooking the Kashmir Valley.

The clip, shot by photographer and cinematographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, was reshared several times on Instagram stories.

Ace designer Manan also shared a picture of the bride.

The groom is a tech entrepreneur and a professional DJ. According to reports, the couple first met during a launch event by TV service provider Tapmad in 2017.

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged in Turkey in 2019.

The ceremony on Sunday marks Mahira’s second marriage. She and her first husband Ali Askari, who have a son together, divorced in 2015.

During a podcast with Frieha Altaf last month, Mahira recalled her “painful and difficult” divorce with Askari, as well as her struggles with mental health over the years.

She is best known for her lead role in Pakistani drama ‘Humsafar’ across fellow actor Fawad Khan.

In 2017, she made her Bollywood debut across superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’.

Khan was last seen in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which released last year, and which has since become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

She will next be seen in a Netflix series alongside Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan.