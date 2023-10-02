BAFL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.54%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.95%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FABL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FCCL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.78%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.98%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.49 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.22%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.04%)
PPL 75.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.44%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.62%)
SSGC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.15%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
TRG 88.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.08%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.53%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,677 Increased By 50.6 (1.09%)
BR30 16,708 Increased By 139.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actor Mahira Khan gets married in intimate ceremony

BR Life & Style Published 02 Oct, 2023 04:09pm
Photo: screengrab
Photo: screengrab

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim on Sunday in an intimate clifftop ceremony in the resort town of Bhurban.

Clips of the wedding were shared by Mahira’s manager on Instagram, in which she is seen walking down the aisle in an embellished Faraz Manan outfit.

The ceremony took place at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban, which sits on top of a hill overlooking the Kashmir Valley.

The clip, shot by photographer and cinematographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, was reshared several times on Instagram stories.

Ace designer Manan also shared a picture of the bride.

The groom is a tech entrepreneur and a professional DJ. According to reports, the couple first met during a launch event by TV service provider Tapmad in 2017.

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged in Turkey in 2019.

The ceremony on Sunday marks Mahira’s second marriage. She and her first husband Ali Askari, who have a son together, divorced in 2015.

During a podcast with Frieha Altaf last month, Mahira recalled her “painful and difficult” divorce with Askari, as well as her struggles with mental health over the years.

Mahira Khan stresses on financial stability for women, opens up on ‘exceeding expectations’

She is best known for her lead role in Pakistani drama ‘Humsafar’ across fellow actor Fawad Khan.

In 2017, she made her Bollywood debut across superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’.

Khan was last seen in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which released last year, and which has since become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

‘Deal with sorrows alone’: Mahira Khan reflects on challenges of being a celebrity

She will next be seen in a Netflix series alongside Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan.

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Mahira Khan Pearl Continental Bhurban Humsafar

Comments

1000 characters

Actor Mahira Khan gets married in intimate ceremony

Import compression: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 42% to $5.29bn in 3MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Oil prices steady as focus returns to supply outlook

Govt injects more clarity into SIFC initiative

Read more stories