Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan to star in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed show

  • Series adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu-language novel
BR Life & Style Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:42pm
Photo courtesy: Variety
Photo courtesy: Variety

A plethora of stars from Pakistan are set to feature in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, reported Variety on Wednesday.

The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

The plot follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student, and Liza, a talented artist, both with troubled pasts, who meet in Italy.

The cast includes Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan – who most recently starred together in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time – as well as Sanam Saeed, who was one of the leads in the Indian streamer, ZEE5 Global series ‘Barzakh’ alongside Fawad Khan, added the Variety report.

Ahad Raza Mir will also join the cast as one of the leads. He was recently seen in the Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’ and in Season two of the BBC’s ‘World on Fire’.

‘World on Fire’ star Ahad Raza Mir says South Asian characters ‘fleshed out properly’

Rounding out the rest of the cast will be Hamza Ali Abbasi, who received critical acclaim for playing the main antagonist in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.

Other Pakistani actors, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed will also feature in the series, added the report.

Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films is producing the show commissioned by Netflix Middle East and North Africa team.

‘Nobody helped me’: Humaima Malick reflects on ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ experience

The series is currently under production in Italy, the U.K. and Pakistan. The release date has not been revealed yet.

Other adaptations of Ishtiaq’s works include the highly successful drama, ‘Humsafar’ along with ‘Mere Humdum Mere Dost’, ‘Bin Roye’ and ‘Yaqeen Ka Safar’ for Pakistani television.

‘Barzakh’ to premiere in France on Mar 18 at Series Mania Festival

Netflix BBC Fawad Khan Mahira Khan Sanam Saeed Ahad Raza Mir

