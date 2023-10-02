Rupee sees 18th consecutive session of gain, settles at 286.76 against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.34% in the inter-bank market on Monday. This is the rupee’s 18th consecutive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 286.76 after an increase of Re0.98 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee improved another 1.4% to settle at 287.74 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, extending its winning run to 17 successive sessions.

The phenomenal increase, which comes largely on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on the Exchange Companies (ECs) sector, also meant the rupee was the best-performing currency in the world in September. It closed the month with a gain of 6.2%.

The performance is in stark contrast to overall depreciation in the first eight months of 2023, which stood at nearly 26%.

Globally, the US dollar kicked off the last quarter of the year on the front foot on Monday as the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates provided solid support, pushing the yen to an 11-month low.

Currency moves were subdued in early Asia trade with parts of Australia out for a holiday and China away for its Golden Week, though analysts said a narrowly-averted US government shutdown could bring some relief to market.

The US dollar index, however, stood not too far from its recent 10-month high and was last at 106.24, after clocking its best quarterly performance in a year last month thanks to persistently hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady on Monday after suffering losses at the end of last week, as investors’ focus returned to a tight global supply outlook while a last-minute deal that avoided a US government shutdown restored some risk appetite.