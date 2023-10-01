BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
At least six dead in nightclub fire in southeastern Spain: rescuers

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2023 03:01pm
MADRID: At least six people were killed in a nightclub fire on Sunday morning in Murcia, southeastern Spain, the emergency services said, with four more injured in the blaze.

In a statement on social media, emergency services said the latest count recorded “six fatal victims”, and said rescuers had managed to enter the building after first being alerted at 6:00 am local time (0400 GMT) that a fire had broken out in the nightclub.

They said they finally managed to enter around 0800 GMT and discovered four bodies, then two others around forty minutes later.

Four others were injured, two women aged 22 and 25 years old and two men in their forties, all suffering with smoke inhalation.

Turkiye says ‘terrorists’ carried out bomb attack near government building

According to photos released by the emergency services, the fire broke out in the “Teatre” nightclub, also called “Fonda Milagros”.

The photos showed water hoses from fire trucks still spraying the blackened facade of the club.

Thick smoke could be see billowing from the roof of the nightclub building.

“Emergency services are still hard at work to put out the fire that occurred in the Teatre nightclub,” the Murcia town hall said, adding it “deeply regrets” the accident and offering condolences to those affected.

