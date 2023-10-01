Turkiye says ‘terrorists’ carried out bomb attack near government building

ANKARA: Turkiye’s interior minister said on Sunday that two “terrorists” carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was “neutralized” by authorities there.

Six dead in Istanbul blast Erdogan says ‘smells like terrorism’

Turkiye media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings.

Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).