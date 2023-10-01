BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2023 11:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHEGUTU: At least nine miners were killed after a shaft in a Zimbabwean gold mine collapsed, an engineer at the site and the miners federation said Saturday.

“Four bodies have been recovered so far” and five others are still stuck under rubble, Henrietta Rushwaya, president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, told AFP.

Mine engineer Hussein Phiri confirmed to AFP that rescuers had located the bodies of the five miners stuck under the rubble.

“We can clearly see (five) bodies,” he told AFP. “We are convinced all of them are dead.

“It is however difficult to retrieve the bodies because the mine is still collapsing. Each time we try is becoming a threat to our lives as well.”

The accident occurred on Friday in Chegutu, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital Harare, state television ZBC said, at the Bay Horse Mine.

The Southern African country’s Minister of Mines, Soda Zhemu, who had come to oversee the rescue efforts, confirmed that 21 miners had escaped.

On Friday morning, “immediately after the collapse, 13 people managed to get out of the mine unharmed”, the minister said.

“During the night, eight others were rescued.”

‘Heartbroken’

The minister and the engineer also reported that three other miners were thought to be missing, but their whereabouts were unknown.

On Saturday afternoon, several hundred local residents watched in anguish as rescue workers tried to retrieve bodies from the mine.

Women wept as they waited for their husbands or sons to be pulled from the rubble.

“I’m heartbroken,” said Vimbai Muchena, 38, whose son was trapped underground.

Johannes Nyautete, 33, was among the miners who escaped the mine.

“The mine started collapsing as soon as I landed on the underground tunnel which starts about 250 metres from the ground. It was around 10am on Friday,” he said.

Australia swelters through ‘scorching’ heat lifting bushfire risk

“We then saw some of our colleagues rushing out of the tunnel and we escaped together.

“It was a traumatising experience.”

He said the mine collapsed because there were no safety pillars.

Earlier reports from ZBC had suggested that as many as 18 people could be buried underground.

But Rushwaya said that “at the time of collapse, 13 people were pushed out, alive… and another eight were rescued alive.”

Accidents are common. In February 2019, 24 miners died when an abandoned pit flooded after torrential rains in central Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe gold mine collapse

Comments

1000 characters

At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

Turkiye says ‘terrorists’ carried out bomb attack near government building

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

Read more stories