RAW must be reined in

No doubt India’s RAW is clearly involved in various acts of terrorism across Balochistan, including the Mastung suicide blast that claimed lives of nearly 60 people on Friday. And India has stepped up its terrorist activities in this province in particular in order to brighten the prospects of ruling BJP-RSS combine in the 2024 general election.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who belongs to Balochistan, seems to have come across some incriminating evidence against India and its terror outfit India. Speaking to media yesterday in Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, Bugti has stated that all terrorist incidents that took place before the one in Mastung, have shown the involvement of RAW.

The interim government needs to take the world community into confidence in view of the fact that India’s terrorist activities are increasing day in, day out. That the New Delhi has even launched a drive to eliminate the dissenting Sikhs residing abroad is a fact. The killing of Pardeep Singh Nijjar on the Canadian soil by India’s operatives is a strong case in point. The world community must take notice of India’s growing belligerence in the region and beyond without any further loss of time. RAW is required to be reined in by the global community through efforts aimed at forcing India to revisit its current policy, which is undoubtedly inimical to the world peace.

Saeed Qureshi, Karachi

