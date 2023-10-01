Asif Sumsum elected Chairman ABAD

KARACHI: Asif Sumsum has been elected as Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) unanimously for the term of 2023-2024.

According to the ABAD, Asif Sumsum was elected as Chairman for the term of 2023-2024 While Ibrahim Habib, Mustafa Sheikhani and Zeeshan Siddiqui were elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman and Chairman Southern Region of the organization respectively.

The election of new office-bearers of the ABAD was held during the Annual General Meeting of ABAD at ABAD House, Karachi. The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the Association. The new office-bearers of the ABAD will take charge of their offices from 1st October, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023