Southern Sindh to reel under sizzling weather

KARACHI: Sizzling weather is set to hit southern Sindh in next three days with a maximum temperature up to 41 Celsius, the Met Office forecast on Thursday.

The blazing temperature is likely to remain between 38 Celsius and 41 Celsius in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, Tharparker Districts, besides Karachi Division in the next three days, it said.

It said that like other southern parts of the province, Karachi is also going to see very hot conditions with 75 percent humidity over the period.

In the next 24 hours: rainy-windy weather with isolated hailstorm may batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar Region, upper, central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023