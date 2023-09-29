LCCI Message from Zafar Mahmood Ch, Senior Vice President LCCI

TEXT: For a hundred years, the LCCI has been the driving force behind economic growth in our region. It has been a steadfast advocate for businesses, large and small, and a platform for fostering partnerships, sharing knowledge, and navigating the challenges of a dynamic economic landscape.

As we reflect on this remarkable journey, let us also acknowledge the crucial role our members, past and present, have played in shaping the chamber’s legacy. Your dedication and vision have been instrumental in our success.

We must also recognize the enduring partnership between the LCCI and the government, which has been pivotal in addressing the concerns of the business community and creating a conducive environment for trade and investment. I would like to express our sincere appreciation to all who have supported us, from our valued members to our partners and collaborators. It is your trust and commitment that have allowed us to flourish over the years.

As we embark on the next century of service, let us do so with renewed vigor, embracing the challenges and opportunities of the future. Together, we shall continue to champion economic growth, innovation, and prosperity for Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan.

