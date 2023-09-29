BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
LCCI Message from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

TEXT: I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on its momentous 100-year journey. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the LCCI’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting trade, and advancing the interests of the business community.

Throughout its century-long existence, the LCCI has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic progress, serving as a vital platform for entrepreneurs to thrive and innovate. Its dedication to facilitating dialogue, advocating for reforms, and driving business-friendly policies has been truly commendable.

I would like to highlight the valuable connection that the LCCI has maintained with the Prime Minister’s office. The chamber’s proactive approach in conveying the concerns and needs of the business community has greatly contributed to informed decision-making at the highest level of governance.

As we celebrate the LCCI’s century of service, we recognize the unwavering dedication of its members, past and present, who have tirelessly worked to uplift country’s economy and have been making continuous efforts through all thick and thin for creating a conducive business environment.

In the face of global challenges and opportunities, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s economic destiny. I commend their resilience, ingenuity, and commitment to progress.

Let us together embark on a new chapter, filled with boundless possibilities, as we forge ahead towards a prosperous and inclusive future for all Pakistanis. I wish LCCI another century of success and service to its members.

