LCCI Message from Dr Arif Alvi, The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

TEXT: I extend my deepest congratulations to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on reaching its momentous milestone of 100 years. This historic occasion calls for jubilation and commemoration as we observe a century of remarkable services rendered by this esteemed and historic business support organization of Pakistan.

The LCCI has been the driving force behind Pakistan’s economic progress, acting as a dynamic platform for businesses to flourish, innovate, and prosper. Throughout its journey, this chamber has been a steadfast advocate for reforms, a proponent of entrepreneurship, and a catalyst for investment.

I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the enduring relationship and constant communication the LCCI has maintained with the President’s office. The proactive engagement regarding various economic issues and concerns has been instrumental in formulating informed policies and initiatives. The LCCI’s dedication to fostering a conducive business environment, promoting trade, and advocating for the welfare of the business community is commendable.

In the face of evolving challenges and global dynamics, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to be at the forefront of progress, promoting trade within & outside the country, and paving the way for present and new generations in order to realize the dream of having a prosperous Pakistan.

As we commemorate this historic occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to a future of progress and prosperity. May the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry continue to be a beacon of economic growth and a pillar of strength for our nation.

