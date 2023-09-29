Rohri bus collision: SIEHS provides medical aid to 60 victims

KARACHI: Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS), commonly known as Rescue 1122, swiftly sprang into action and aided the passengers injured in a bus collision near the Rohri Toll Plaza.

At approximately 3.35 am, Rescue 1122 received critical information regarding a harrowing incident involving two buses that had collided near the Rohri toll plaza, and the first “hope” reached within a response time of 17 minutes.

The collision resulted in approximately 60 passengers sustaining various degrees of injuries. Their rapid response ensured that the injured passengers received prompt and professional medical assistance when they needed it the most.

While four of the injured individuals were quickly and safely transported to the Civil Hospital Sukkur and THQ Rohri for further medical attention, Rescue 1122's highly trained personnel worked tirelessly on the scene to provide immediate medical aid to the remaining 55 injured passengers. Their collective efforts undoubtedly made a significant difference in the lives of those affected by this unfortunate accident.

Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS), widely recognized as Rescue 1122, is a state-of-the-art emergency response service dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Sindh, Pakistan.

