Chinese envoy meets FM

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo discussed bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It added that they also expressed their firm resolve to further strengthen the “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China.

