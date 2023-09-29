Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,232.59
High: 46,469.60
Low: 46,177.5
Net Change: 132.45
Volume (000): 80,528
Value (000): 5,627,529
Makt Cap (000) 1,593,063,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,778.71
NET CH (+) 39.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,817.04
NET CH (+) 5.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,698.24
NET CH (-) 47.99
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,435.30
NET CH (+) 57.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,250.91
NET CH (-) 129.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,547.47
NET CH (-) 95.96
------------------------------------
As on: 28-Sep-2023
====================================
