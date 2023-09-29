BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 28, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 28, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,232.59
High:                      46,469.60
Low:                        46,177.5
Net Change:                   132.45
Volume (000):                 80,528
Value (000):               5,627,529
Makt Cap (000)         1,593,063,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,778.71
NET CH                     (+) 39.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,817.04
NET CH                      (+) 5.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,698.24
NET CH                     (-) 47.99
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,435.30
NET CH                     (+) 57.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,250.91
NET CH                    (-) 129.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,547.47
NET CH                     (-) 95.96
------------------------------------
As on:                   28-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Faizabad sit-in verdict: CJP asks why everyone is scared and reluctant to speak truth

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

Read more stories