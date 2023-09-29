KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,232.59 High: 46,469.60 Low: 46,177.5 Net Change: 132.45 Volume (000): 80,528 Value (000): 5,627,529 Makt Cap (000) 1,593,063,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,778.71 NET CH (+) 39.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,817.04 NET CH (+) 5.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,698.24 NET CH (-) 47.99 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,435.30 NET CH (+) 57.69 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,250.91 NET CH (-) 129.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,547.47 NET CH (-) 95.96 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-Sep-2023 ====================================

