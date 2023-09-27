PTI names party’s official spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: In an important development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated the party’s official spokespersons who will give the official version of legal and political issues relating to the PTI and former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan notified PTI senior leaders including Farrukh Habib, Shoaib Shaheen, Raoof Hasan, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Barrister Gohar Khan as the party’s official spokespersons.

The notification reads: “The designated official spokespersons will give the official version on legal and political issues relating to PTI and former prime minister and Chairman PTI.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Farrukh Habib is the president of West Punjab while Raoof Hasan is also holding the post of PTI information secretary.

Similarly, Shoaib Shaheen is an important member of the PTI’s legal team and is performing his duties as a lawyer for the PTI chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023