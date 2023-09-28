KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 119,279 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,079 tonnes of import cargo and 59,200 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,079 comprised of 31,666 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,987 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 22,426 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,200 comprised of 37,994 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 60 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,733 tonnes of Cement & 14,413 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Nearly, 5507 containers comprising of 3145 containers import and 2362 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 508 of 20’s and 862 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 65 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 601 of 20’s and 992 of 40’s loaded containers while 54 of 20’s and 253 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Bao Lai, MT Sargodha, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Singapore and Vintage Reef Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Only one ship namely, Saehan Kostar sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Avra and Neutron Sound left the port on today morning, while four more ships, MSC Monica-III, Maersk Seleter, Al-Bida and PVT Flora are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 212,812 tonnes, comprising 191,273 tonnes imports cargo and 21,539 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,514 Containers (3,247 TEUs Imports and 1,267 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier Sunray & two more ships, Maersk Pelepas and Xpress Bardsey carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 27thSeptember, while another containers ship, APL Le Havre is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 28th September, 2023.

