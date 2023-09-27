BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
Berlin urges Azerbaijan to allow observers into Karabakh: minister

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 12:14pm

BERLIN: Berlin said Wednesday it was pushing to get independent observers into Nagorno-Karabakh, telling Azerbaijan that letting monitors in would show that it was serious about ensuring the security of the ethnic Armenians living there.

“Together with our partners we are working hard to send observers as soon as possible,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a statement.

Blinken tells Azerbaijan leader Nagorno civilians must be protected

“It would be proof of confidence that Azerbaijan is serious about its commitments on the security and the wellbeing of people in Nagorno-Karabakh if it lets in international observers,” she added.

Armenian refugees have been fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku claimed control of the separatist statelet in a lightning offensive last week.

Baerbock stressed that the population “must be able to stay in their homes and their homeland without fear, in peace and dignity”.

But “thousands fear so much for their lives that they see no other way out other than to make their way into Armenia.”

Underscoring serious shortages in daily necessities after months of blockades of the area, Baerbock said Germany would raise humanitarian aid it was providing via the International Red Cross to 5 million euros from 2 million.

Turkiye’s Erdogan says corridor through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran must be completed

Predominantly Christian Armenia and overwhelmingly Muslim Azerbaijan have fought two deadly wars over the territory since the Soviet Union’s 1991 collapse.

The area is now populated by up to 120,000 ethnic Armenians but is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

