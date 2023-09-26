Blinken tells Azerbaijan leader Nagorno civilians must be protected

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Azerbaijan's president Tuesday that he must protect civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh after capturing the Armenian-majority territory, and allow humanitarian aid to reach them.

US urges Azerbaijan to stop military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh: Blinken

In a telephone call with President Ilham Aliyev, Blinken "underscored the urgency of no further hostilities, that there be unconditional protections and freedom of movement for civilians, that there be unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno Karabakh," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.