Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

  • Shipment, which the embassy says was delivered with Iranian help, comes after Pakistan received its first-ever delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck earlier this year
Reuters Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 12:27pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas from Russia, Moscow’s embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday, marking Islamabad’s second major Russian energy purchase.

The shipment, which the embassy said was delivered with Iranian help, comes after Pakistan received its first-ever delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck between the two countries earlier this year.

Pakistan Gasport seeks country’s first spot LNG cargo in over a year

Russia delivered 100,000 metric tons to Pakistan through Iran’s Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, the Russian embassy said in a post on social media.

The embassy said consultations on a second shipment were under way. It did not provide details on Iran’s involvement, and it was not immediately clear how much the LPG cost or if it was discounted.

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan has said it had paid for the Russian crude in Chinese currency but the value of the deal was never disclosed.

Energy imports make up the majority of Pakistan’s external payments and discounted imports from Russia offer a respite as Islamabad faces an economic crisis with an acute balance of payments problem, risking a default on its external debt.

Pakistan LNG Iran Russian crude Russian energy Pakistan LNG Ltd Russian embassy Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Sep 27, 2023 11:27am
More of the same please.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Sep 27, 2023 12:09pm
Once imran is gone.things are moving in the right direction.He was all talk and no show.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Saeed Sep 27, 2023 12:34pm
@Usman, LOL
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

