PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.517 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,225.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.715 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.660 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.153 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.891 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.446 billion), DJ (PKR 1.267 billion), Silver (PKR 968.274 million), Natural Gas (PKR 176.907 million), SP 500 (PKR 109.398 million), Brent (PKR 86.995 million) and Copper (PKR 39.656 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 97 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 157.622 were traded.

