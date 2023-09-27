KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Nimir Industrial 30.06.2023 20% 1,837.650 16.62 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to Chemicals Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Agha Steel 30.06.2023 Nil 904.896 1.50 16.10.2023 09.10.2023 to Industries Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 16.10.2023 AGM Gul Ahmed Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 3,986.019 5.39 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 27.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Arctic Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 102.375 7.77 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Mills Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Elahi Cotton 30.06.2023 Nil 0.820 0.63 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Mills Ltd Year End 10.30.A.M 25.10.2023 AGM Suraj Cotton Mills 30.06.2023 10% 10% (412.278) (9.29) 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Limited Year End Bonus Shares 09.30.A.M. 27.10.2023 AGM Biafo Industries 30.06.2023 30% 607.678 13.10 25.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Limited Year End 11.00.P.M 25.10.2023 AGM Tariq Glass 30.06.2023 60% 2,519.131 14.63 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Industries Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Khyber Textile 30.06.2023 Nil (3.915) (3.19) 26.10.2023 18.10.2023 to Mills Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM First UDL Modaraba 30.06.2023 Nil (2.291) (0.07) 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 25.10.2023 AGM United Brands 30.06.2023 Nil (98.280) (1.07) 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Limited Year End 12.30.P.M 27.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Nishat Mills Limited 30.06.2023 50% 12,166.022 34.60 25.10.2023 18.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.P.M 25.10.2023 AGM Sapphire Textile Mills 30.06.2023 100% 3,291.172 151.74 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Limited Year End 02.30.P.M 26.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil (3,215.615) (3.56) 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to Year End 11.00.A.M 28.10.2023 AGM Aisha Steel Mills 30.06.2023 Nil - - 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to Limited (Preference Year End 11.00.A.M. 28.10.2023 Shares-ASLPS) AGM Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil - - 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to (Cumulative Preference Year End 11.00.A.M 28.10.2023 Shares-ASLCPS) AGM Berger Paints Pakistan - - - - 24.10.2023 18.10.2023 (*) Limited 03.00.P.M to 24.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of book Closure & AGM

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023