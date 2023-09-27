BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:42am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Nimir Industrial       30.06.2023     20%          1,837.650       16.62      28.10.2023     22.10.2023 to
Chemicals Limited      Year End                                               11.00.A.M         28.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
Agha Steel             30.06.2023     Nil          904.896         1.50       16.10.2023     09.10.2023 to
Industries Limited     Year End                                               11.30.A.M         16.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Gul Ahmed Textile      30.06.2023     Nil          3,986.019       5.39       27.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                               11.30.A.M         27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
Arctic Textile         30.06.2023     Nil          102.375         7.77       27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd              Year End                                               11.00.A.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Elahi Cotton           30.06.2023     Nil          0.820           0.63       25.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd              Year End                                               10.30.A.M         25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Suraj Cotton Mills     30.06.2023     10% 10%      (412.278)       (9.29)     27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End       Bonus Shares                            09.30.A.M.        27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Biafo Industries       30.06.2023     30%          607.678         13.10      25.10.2023     17.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               11.00.P.M         25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Tariq Glass            30.06.2023     60%          2,519.131       14.63      27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
Industries Limited     Year End                                               11.00.A.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Khyber Textile         30.06.2023     Nil          (3.915)         (3.19)     26.10.2023     18.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd              Year End                                               10.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
First UDL Modaraba     30.06.2023     Nil          (2.291)         (0.07)     25.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               10.00.A.M         25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
United Brands          30.06.2023     Nil          (98.280)        (1.07)     27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               12.30.P.M         27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
Nishat Mills Limited   30.06.2023     50%          12,166.022      34.60      25.10.2023     18.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                               11.30.P.M         25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Sapphire Textile Mills 30.06.2023     100%         3,291.172       151.74     26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               02.30.P.M         26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 30.06.2023     Nil          (3,215.615)     (3.56)     28.10.2023     22.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               11.00.A.M         28.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Aisha Steel Mills      30.06.2023     Nil              -              -       28.10.2023     22.10.2023 to
Limited (Preference    Year End                                               11.00.A.M.        28.10.2023
Shares-ASLPS)                                                                 AGM
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 30.06.2023     Nil              -              -       28.10.2023     22.10.2023 to
(Cumulative Preference Year End                                               11.00.A.M         28.10.2023
Shares-ASLCPS)                                                                AGM
Berger Paints Pakistan    -            -               -              -       24.10.2023    18.10.2023 (*)
Limited                                                                       03.00.P.M      to 24.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of book Closure & AGM

