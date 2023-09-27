Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Nimir Industrial 30.06.2023 20% 1,837.650 16.62 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to
Chemicals Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Agha Steel 30.06.2023 Nil 904.896 1.50 16.10.2023 09.10.2023 to
Industries Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 16.10.2023
AGM
Gul Ahmed Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 3,986.019 5.39 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Arctic Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 102.375 7.77 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Elahi Cotton 30.06.2023 Nil 0.820 0.63 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year End 10.30.A.M 25.10.2023
AGM
Suraj Cotton Mills 30.06.2023 10% 10% (412.278) (9.29) 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Limited Year End Bonus Shares 09.30.A.M. 27.10.2023
AGM
Biafo Industries 30.06.2023 30% 607.678 13.10 25.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.00.P.M 25.10.2023
AGM
Tariq Glass 30.06.2023 60% 2,519.131 14.63 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Industries Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Khyber Textile 30.06.2023 Nil (3.915) (3.19) 26.10.2023 18.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
First UDL Modaraba 30.06.2023 Nil (2.291) (0.07) 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 25.10.2023
AGM
United Brands 30.06.2023 Nil (98.280) (1.07) 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 12.30.P.M 27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Nishat Mills Limited 30.06.2023 50% 12,166.022 34.60 25.10.2023 18.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.P.M 25.10.2023
AGM
Sapphire Textile Mills 30.06.2023 100% 3,291.172 151.74 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 02.30.P.M 26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil (3,215.615) (3.56) 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 28.10.2023
AGM
Aisha Steel Mills 30.06.2023 Nil - - 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to
Limited (Preference Year End 11.00.A.M. 28.10.2023
Shares-ASLPS) AGM
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil - - 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to
(Cumulative Preference Year End 11.00.A.M 28.10.2023
Shares-ASLCPS) AGM
Berger Paints Pakistan - - - - 24.10.2023 18.10.2023 (*)
Limited 03.00.P.M to 24.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of book Closure & AGM
