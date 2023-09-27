BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:46am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #         21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)       22-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)         25-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      30-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                  22-Sep-23     30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited                       23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                            23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @        24-Sep-23     30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             25-Sep-23     30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Ltd.                               29-Sep-23     30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit               29-Sep-23     1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd                           25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd                                28-Sep-23     5-Oct-23      50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited            29-Sep-23     5-Oct-23      18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                     5-Oct-23      12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd          6-Oct-23      12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                  6-Oct-23      13-Oct-23     20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.          7-Oct-23      14-Oct-23     30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                  7-Oct-23      14-Oct-23     25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Limited                8-Oct-23      14-Oct-23     10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited          9-Oct-23      16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited              10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited          10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited             12-Oct-23     18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Shield Corporation Limited         11-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.               12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Hum Network Limited                12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.            13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited                            13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                            13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Clover Pakistan Limited            13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23                                   19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited       13-Oct-23     20-Oct-23     5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         14-Oct-23     20-Oct-23     50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Pakistan PVC Ltd.                  14-Oct-23     20-Oct-23     NIL                           20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd.    14-Oct-23     21-Oct-23     100% (F)       12-Oct-23      21-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                            16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                   16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited             16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Popular Islamic Modaraba           16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     4.557% (F)     12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited                            16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                            17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.              17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                      17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited              17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd.    17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited            17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited     18-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Artistic Denim Mills Limited       17-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     35% (F)        13-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
D]ynea Pakistan Limited            18-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited      18-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.        19-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited         19-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     15% (F)        17-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref)      19-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     15% (F)                       25-Oct-23
NetSol Technologies Limited        19-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited            19-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited            17-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
AL-Khair Gadoon Ltd.               18-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited         18-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Sindh Modaraba                     19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted           19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Limited                   19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                  19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Kohinoor Mills Limited             19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                    19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pak Datacom Limited                19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     90% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba                       19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Dadex Eternit Limited              19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba             20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Punjab Oil Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     15% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd                  20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                            20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited        20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Millat Tractors Ltd.               20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     150% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                   20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited                 20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.      20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd.      20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited       20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited                            24-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     40% (F)        20-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba               17-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Limited                            20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
First Al-Noor Modaraba             20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Buxly Paints Ltd.                  20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited         20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Javedan Corporation Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     60% (F)        18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited         21-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd.         21-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     60% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                            21-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Limited                            21-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     30% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Nimir Resins Limited               21-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.           21-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     60% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Shahtaj Textile Limited            18-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     65% (F)        16-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Limited                 19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     32% (F)        17-Oct-23      28-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited             19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
Nina Industries Limited            27-Oct-23     30-Oct-23     NIL                           30-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
Chenab Limited                                                 NIL                            9-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications: Extra Ordinary General Meeting # Final Book Closure @

Companies PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

