First Abu Dhabi Bank to raise at least $750mn in dollar bonds

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023

The United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, is set to raise at least $750 million in Tier-2 bonds, a document from an arranging bank showed on Tuesday.

The spread for the debt sale has been set at 170 basis points over US Treasuries, tighter than guidance of 200 bps over the same benchmark released earlier in the day after orders topped $2.90 billion, a bank document showed.

First Abu Dhabi Bank says it had considered offer for StanChart

The bank plans to sell dollar-denominated Tier-2 bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years, which would be non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

