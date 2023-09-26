First Abu Dhabi Bank to raise at least $750mn in dollar bonds

The United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, is set to raise at least $750 million in Tier-2 bonds, a document from an arranging bank showed on Tuesday.

The spread for the debt sale has been set at 170 basis points over US Treasuries, tighter than guidance of 200 bps over the same benchmark released earlier in the day after orders topped $2.90 billion, a bank document showed.

The bank plans to sell dollar-denominated Tier-2 bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years, which would be non-callable for 5-1/2 years.