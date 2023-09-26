BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FABL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.97%)
GGL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.2%)
HBL 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.98%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
OGDC 96.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
PPL 73.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
TRG 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,618 Decreased By -38.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 46,377 Decreased By -17 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,191 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Evergrande shares tumble for second day after unit misses bond payment

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 09:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: China Evergrande Group shares slid for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, dropping as much as 8% after a unit of the embattled property developer missed an onshore bond repayment.

Evergrande’s main domestic unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, said in a Shenzhen stock exchange filing late on Monday it had failed to pay the principal and interest for a 4 billion yuan ($547 million) bond that was due by Sept. 25.

The news comes after Evergrande said on the weekend that it was unable to issue new debt due to an ongoing investigation into Hengda, sending Evergrande’s share price plunging 22% on Monday.

Hengda said it will actively negotiate with bondholders in a bid to reach a solution as soon as possible while working to resolve the debt risks and to safeguard creditors’ rights and interests.

The missed payment is the latest setback to hit Evergrande, which has lurched from one crisis to another since its financial woes became public in 2021 and it defaulted on its offshore debt obligations later that year.

Evergrande has been seeking creditors’ approval for its proposals to restructure offshore debt worth $31.7 billion that includes bonds, collateral, and repurchase obligations.

Under the plan unveiled in March this year, Evergrande proposed various options to offshore creditors, including swapping some of their debt holdings into new notes with maturities of 10 to 12 years.

Evergrande Group

Comments

1000 characters

China Evergrande shares tumble for second day after unit misses bond payment

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories