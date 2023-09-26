Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

PM Kakar meets British investors to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

