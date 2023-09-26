BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Sep 26, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • ‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Read here for details.

  • Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

Read here for details.

  • HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar meets British investors to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Read here for details.

  • Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read here for details.

