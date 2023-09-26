BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,656 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,394 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,219 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2023 Updated September 26, 2023 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Monday conveyed to Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar that the dysfunctional Competition Appellate Tribunal is unable to take decisions against sugar, automobile, poultry and cement sectors.

The CCP Chairman called upon the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, at the Finance Division on Monday.

Chairman Sidhu briefed the Minister on the CCP’s performance so far. He provided an overview of the CCP’s strategic vision, specially focusing on curbing collusive practices of cartels, market abuse, manipulation, and advocacy. He also apprised the Minister about the status of outstanding penalties within the courts.

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

The Chairman informed the Minister that the Competition Appellate Tribunal has become dysfunctional since 14 July 2023, due to the expiry of term of chairman Appellate Tribunal. Due to lack of quorum, Tribunal cannot make decisions. This has left hundreds of cases pending against sugar, automobile, poultry and cement undertakings. Lack of enforcement will only benefit the cartels and result in higher prices for consumers across the country which will result in higher inflation.

Chairman Sidhu also briefed the Minister on the CCP’s policy recommendations aimed at addressing market distortions and promoting efficiency within the value chain of essential food commodities.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assured of the Ministry’s full support to CCP. She said that the Government of Pakistan remains dedicated to fostering fair competition and a level playing field for businesses across sectors. Minister expressed GoP’s commitment to creating a level playing field for businesses & promoting healthy competition across all sectors of the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation auto sector CCP sugar sector Cement sector poultry sector Dr Shamshad Akhtar Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu caretaker finance minister Competition Appellate Tribunal

Comments

1000 characters

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories