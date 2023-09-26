BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Palestine issue: FM renews Pakistan’s call for creation of state based on 1967 borders

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani had to explain his statement at the UN General Assembly with regard to Pakistan’s relations with Israel following criticism, saying, he renewed Pakistan’s call for an independent State of Palestine, based on pre-67 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital, being a “national interest” of Pakistan.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the caretaker foreign minister said that Pakistan has always stood with Palestinian brothers and sisters. And we will continue to do so, he added.

“In my statement at UNGA, I renewed Pakistan’s call for an independent State of Palestine, based on pre-67 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital. This is in our national interest,” he further explained.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has claimed that six to seven Muslim countries would make peace with Israel if his country’s deal with Saudi Arabia is finalised and also claimed to have met with some of the Muslim countries’ foreign ministers.

Jilani, however, told media in New York that he had not met with the Israeli foreign minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

