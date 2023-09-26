‘Ismmart Group’ schemes: SECP issues warning against investing

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a warning advising the general public against investing in fraudulent investment schemes of ‘Ismmart Group’.

The SECP has noticed that an entity, namely ‘Ismmart Group’, owned by Shaukat Ullah Khan, is prima facie raising deposits from the public by promising them unrealistic monthly returns. It is clarified that the said entity does not hold any license to collect deposits from the public.

It is pertinent to mention here that SECP had imposed penalties on Shaukat Ullah Khan for marketing such illegal investment schemes through companies of Shaukat Marwat Group. In addition, he has been disqualified from becoming chief executive or director of any company in Pakistan, and matter has been referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has already initiated an inquiry against Shaukat Ullah Khan and his companies.

Since Shaukat Ullah Khan is not eligible to form a company, he has registered 12 new companies through his family members and other associates. Further, in order to give the public, the impression that ‘Issmart Group’ is a large business group with a global presence he has also registered a number of 1-pound companies with Companies House UK. The website and social media accounts of the companies of ‘Ismmart Group’ are as follows:

Website: www. ismmatindustries.com/

Instagram: https:// www.instagram.com/ismmartofficial/

Twitter: https:// twitter.com/ismmartgroup?lang=en

YouTube: https:// www.youtube.com/channel/UCGYHxUXTA6geRkDURGv0Lxg

LinkedIn: https:// www.linkedin.com/company/ismmart-group-of-industries

Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/ismmartgroupofficial/

The names of companies of ‘Ismmart Group’ have been added to the list of companies engaged in unauthorized activities, available on SECP’s website. SECP has also initiated investigation proceedings against companies of ‘Ismmart Group’; however, Shaukat Ullah Khan has challenged the investigation proceedings in the Honourable Islamabad High Court, which has restrained SECP from passing the final investigation order.

SECP warns the public not to deposit / invest funds with Shaukat Ullah Khan and companies of ‘Ismmart Group’ in whatsoever form and or arrangement, as they are not allowed to accept deposits/ investments from anyone.

