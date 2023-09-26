BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Hot, humid weather likely for two days

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Atmospheric dampness and high temperature are likely to continue in the city, the Met Office said on Monday.

As of late September, the humidity levels are still expected to range up to 80 percent with a maximum 36 Celsius of temperature on Tuesday, it said.

Overall, weather conditions are likely to remain hot and humid for at least another two days, it forecast.

In the next 24 hours: dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, parts of south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan may see rain-wind-thundershowers in the evening.

Murree and Okara received a maximum rainfall 45 mm,each, Balakot 40 mm, Rawalpindi’s Kacheri 31 mm, Garhi Duptta and Faisalabad 28 mm, each, Attock 26 mm, Islamabad's Bokra 23 mm, Chaklala 21 mm, Peshawar and Kakul 18 each and, Malam Jabba 15 mm.

The day’s maximum temperature was seen in Sibbi 41 Celsius, Lasbella, Shaheed Benazirabad and Pasni 40 Celsius, each.

“A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country,” the Met said.

