KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Biafo Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30 Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-23 15:00 Dewan S alman Fibre Ltd. 26-Sep-23 7:30 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-23 8:30 AWT Investments Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 26-Sep-23 16:30 Dewan Automotive Enginering Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30 Dewan Cement Limited 26-Sep-23 17:30 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 18:30 United Brands Limited 26-Sep-23 12:00 Thatta Cement Company Limited 26-Sep-23 15:15 Tariq Corporation Limited 26-Sep-23 14:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00 Arif Habib Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30 First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-23 11:00 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 10:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 12:30 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 17:00 Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00 Nishat Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11;30 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00 Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15 NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 27-Sep-23 11:30 NIT-Funds 27-Sep-23 11:30 Towellers Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 27-Sep-23 12:00 IBL HealthCare Limited 27-Sep-23 12:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 27-Sep-23 15:00 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30 Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited 27-Sep-23 14:00 First National Equities Limited 27-Sep-23 16:00 International Knitwear Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30 Zephyr Textile Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00 Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM) 27-Sep-23 17:30 Ecopack Limited 27-Sep-23 13:45 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 15:00 786 Investments Limited 27-Sep-23 16:30 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:00 Premium Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Shezan International Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30 Bawany Air Products Ltd 28-Sep-23 14:00 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:30 Dawood Equities Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Shams Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 16:30 Pakistan Synthetics Limited 28-Sep-23 16:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 19:00 Ideal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 At-Tahur Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Din Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30 First Elite Capital Modaraba 28-Sep-23 14:00 The Searle Company Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00 Kohat Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Saif Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00 Pakistan Services Limited 28-Sep-23 10:30 Image Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Nishat Chunian Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 10:45 Citi Pharma Ltd 28-Sep-23 14:00 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 28-Sep-23 12:30 Treet Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 13:00 Pioneer Cement Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30 United Distributors Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 15:30 Bata Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Power Cement Limited 28-Sep-23 13:45 Kohinoor Industries Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 28-Sep-23 15:00 EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00 Kohinoor Power Company Limited 28-Sep-23 12:30 Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 14:30 Next Capital Limited 29-Sep-23 11:30 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited 29-Sep-23 10:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 9:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 11:30 Reliance Weaving Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 14:00 Roshan Packages Limited 30-Sep-23 11:00 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 15:00 Ghazi Fabrics International Limited 30-Sep-23 11:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 13:30 Crescent Fibres Limited 30-Sep-23 10:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 11:30 First Prudential Modaraba 30-Sep-23 10:00 Crescent Jute Products 2-Oct-23 12:00 The Organic Meat Company Limited 2-Oct-23 14:00 Sitara Energy Limited 2-Oct-23 16:00 Altern Energy Limited 2-Oct-23 14:30 LandMark Spinning Industries Limited 3-Oct-23 15:30 Gatron (Industries) Limited 3-Oct-23 12:00 Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30 Gammon Pakistan Limited 4-Oct-23 11:00 Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 6-Oct-23 10:00 =========================================================

