Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Biafo Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-23 15:00
Dewan S alman Fibre Ltd. 26-Sep-23 7:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-23 8:30
AWT Investments Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 26-Sep-23 16:30
Dewan Automotive Enginering
Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30
Dewan Cement Limited 26-Sep-23 17:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills
Limited 26-Sep-23 18:30
United Brands Limited 26-Sep-23 12:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited 26-Sep-23 15:15
Tariq Corporation Limited 26-Sep-23 14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Arif Habib Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30
First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-23 11:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 10:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 12:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Limited 26-Sep-23 17:00
Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Nishat Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11;30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 27-Sep-23 11:30
NIT-Funds 27-Sep-23 11:30
Towellers Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 27-Sep-23 12:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 27-Sep-23 12:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 27-Sep-23 15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers
Limited 27-Sep-23 14:00
First National Equities Limited 27-Sep-23 16:00
International Knitwear Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30
Zephyr Textile Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM) 27-Sep-23 17:30
Ecopack Limited 27-Sep-23 13:45
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 15:00
786 Investments Limited 27-Sep-23 16:30
Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:00
Premium Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Shezan International Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 28-Sep-23 14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills
Limited 28-Sep-23 10:30
Dawood Equities Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 16:30
Pakistan Synthetics Limited 28-Sep-23 16:00
TRG Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 19:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
At-Tahur Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Din Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
First Elite Capital Modaraba 28-Sep-23 14:00
The Searle Company Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Saif Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00
Pakistan Services Limited 28-Sep-23 10:30
Image Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 10:45
Citi Pharma Ltd 28-Sep-23 14:00
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 28-Sep-23 12:30
Treet Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 13:00
Pioneer Cement Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
United Distributors Pakistan
Limited 28-Sep-23 15:30
Bata Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Power Cement Limited 28-Sep-23 13:45
Kohinoor Industries Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal 28-Sep-23 15:00
EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00
Kohinoor Power Company Limited 28-Sep-23 12:30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 14:30
Next Capital Limited 29-Sep-23 11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills
Limited 29-Sep-23 10:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 9:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 11:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 14:00
Roshan Packages Limited 30-Sep-23 11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International
Limited 30-Sep-23 11:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills
Limited 30-Sep-23 13:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 30-Sep-23 10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 11:30
First Prudential Modaraba 30-Sep-23 10:00
Crescent Jute Products 2-Oct-23 12:00
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 2-Oct-23 14:00
Sitara Energy Limited 2-Oct-23 16:00
Altern Energy Limited 2-Oct-23 14:30
LandMark Spinning Industries
Limited 3-Oct-23 15:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited 3-Oct-23 12:00
Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30
Gammon Pakistan Limited 4-Oct-23 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 6-Oct-23 10:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments