BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Biafo Industries Limited             26-Sep-23      11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited              26-Sep-23      15:00
Dewan S alman Fibre Ltd.             26-Sep-23       7:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd              26-Sep-23       8:30
AWT Investments Limited              26-Sep-23      11:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited        26-Sep-23      16:30
Dewan Automotive Enginering 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      15:30
Dewan Cement Limited                 26-Sep-23      17:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      18:30
United Brands Limited                26-Sep-23      12:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited        26-Sep-23      15:15
Tariq Corporation Limited            26-Sep-23      14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      11:30
Tariq Glass Industries Limited       26-Sep-23      11:00
Arif Habib Limited                   26-Sep-23      15:30
First UDL Modaraba                   26-Sep-23      11:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      10:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited       26-Sep-23      12:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      17:00
Arctic Textile Mills Limited         26-Sep-23      11:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 26-Sep-23      11;30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited         26-Sep-23      11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Sep-23      11:15
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF             27-Sep-23      11:30
NIT-Funds                            27-Sep-23      11:30
Towellers Limited                    27-Sep-23      11:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                          27-Sep-23      12:00
IBL HealthCare Limited               27-Sep-23      12:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                27-Sep-23      15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Limited         27-Sep-23      11:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited     27-Sep-23      15:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Limited                              27-Sep-23      14:00
First National Equities Limited      27-Sep-23      16:00
International Knitwear Limited       27-Sep-23      15:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited          27-Sep-23      11:30
Zephyr Textile Limited               27-Sep-23      11:00
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)     27-Sep-23      17:30
Ecopack Limited                      27-Sep-23      13:45
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited       27-Sep-23      15:00
786 Investments Limited              27-Sep-23      16:30
Arif Habib Corporation Limited       28-Sep-23      11:00
Oil & Gas Development Company 
Limited                              28-Sep-23      11:30
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited             28-Sep-23      11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      10:00
Premium Textile Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      11:00
Shezan International Limited         28-Sep-23      11:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd              28-Sep-23      14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills 
Limited                              28-Sep-23      10:30
Dawood Equities Limited              28-Sep-23      11:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited          28-Sep-23      16:30
Pakistan Synthetics Limited          28-Sep-23      16:00
TRG Pakistan Limited                 28-Sep-23      19:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited         28-Sep-23      11:00
At-Tahur Limited                     28-Sep-23      11:00
Din Textile Mills Limited            28-Sep-23      11:30
First Elite Capital Modaraba         28-Sep-23      14:00
The Searle Company Limited           28-Sep-23      12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Limited          28-Sep-23      11:00
Saif Textile Mills Limited           28-Sep-23      12:00
Pakistan Services Limited            28-Sep-23      10:30
Image Pakistan Limited               28-Sep-23      11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited               28-Sep-23      11:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited            28-Sep-23      10:45
Citi Pharma Ltd                      28-Sep-23      14:00
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                             28-Sep-23      12:30
Treet Corporation Limited            28-Sep-23      13:00
Pioneer Cement Limited               28-Sep-23      11:30
United Distributors Pakistan 
Limited                              28-Sep-23      15:30
Bata Pakistan Limited                28-Sep-23      11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures 
Limited                              28-Sep-23      11:00
Power Cement Limited                 28-Sep-23      13:45
Kohinoor Industries Limited          28-Sep-23      11:00
Pakistan International Bulk 
Terminal                             28-Sep-23      15:00
EFU Life Assurance Limited           28-Sep-23      12:00
Kohinoor Power Company Limited       28-Sep-23      12:30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited       28-Sep-23      14:30
Next Capital Limited                 29-Sep-23      11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills 
Limited                              29-Sep-23      10:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited         30-Sep-23       9:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited          30-Sep-23      11:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited       30-Sep-23      14:00
Roshan Packages Limited              30-Sep-23      11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited            30-Sep-23      15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Limited                              30-Sep-23      11:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills
Limited                              30-Sep-23      13:30
Crescent Fibres Limited              30-Sep-23      10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited        30-Sep-23      11:30
First Prudential Modaraba            30-Sep-23      10:00
Crescent Jute Products               2-Oct-23       12:00
The Organic Meat Company
Limited                              2-Oct-23       14:00
Sitara Energy Limited                2-Oct-23       16:00
Altern Energy Limited                2-Oct-23       14:30
LandMark Spinning Industries
Limited                              3-Oct-23       15:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited          3-Oct-23       12:00
Hafiz Limited                        3-Oct-23       11:30
Gammon Pakistan Limited              4-Oct-23       11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                5-Oct-23       11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited          6-Oct-23       10:00
=========================================================

