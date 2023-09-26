BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Hi-Tech Lubricants     30.06.2023     Nil         (93.412)         (0.67)      27.10.2023    21.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                11.00.A.M        27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Javedan Corporation    30.06.2023     60%         6,741.951        17.70       27.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
Limited                                                                        04.30.P.M        27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) Year End                                                      AGM
Nimir Resins Limited   30.06.2023     Nil         385.874          2.73        27.10.2023    21.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                10.30.A.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Artistic Denims Mills  30.06.2023     35%         1,060.630        12.63       25.10.2023    17.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                04.00.P.M        25.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Buxly Paints Limited   30.06.2023     Nil         2.717            1.89        27.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                11.00.A.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Punjab Oil Mills       30.06.2023     15%         42.998           5.54        26.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                11.00.A.M        26.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Pakistan PVC Limited   30.06.2023     Nil         88.714           5.93        20.10.2023    14.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                09.00.P.M        20.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Ellcot Spinning        30.06.2023     60%         419.735          38.33       27.10.2023    21.10.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                                11.30.A.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Millat Tractors        30.06.2023     150%        3,377.636        17.61       26.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                12.30.P.M        26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Prosperity Weaving     30.06.2023     30%         153.128          8.29        27.10.2023    21.10.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                                11.00.A.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Hum Network Limited    30.06.2023     Nil         2,149.238        1.90        19.10.2023    12.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                                03.00.P.M        19.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Nagina Cotton Mills    30.06.2023     60%         589.947          31.55       27.10.2023    21.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                12.00.P.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Ali Asghar Textile     30.06.2023     Nil         14.235           0.32        26.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                                11.00.A.M        26.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
J.K. Spinning Mills    30.06.2023     Nil         1,820.099        17.79       27.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
Ltd                    Year End                                                11.00.A.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Nina Industries        30.06.2023     Nil         (326.450)        (13.49)     30.10.2023    27.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                03.30.P.M        30.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd.   30.06.2023     Nil         13.022           2.52        26.10.2023    18.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                08.00.A.M        26.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories