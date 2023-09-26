Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Hi-Tech Lubricants 30.06.2023 Nil (93.412) (0.67) 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Javedan Corporation 30.06.2023 60% 6,741.951 17.70 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Limited 04.30.P.M 27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) Year End AGM
Nimir Resins Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 385.874 2.73 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Year End 10.30.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Artistic Denims Mills 30.06.2023 35% 1,060.630 12.63 25.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 04.00.P.M 25.10.2023
AGM
Buxly Paints Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 2.717 1.89 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Punjab Oil Mills 30.06.2023 15% 42.998 5.54 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Pakistan PVC Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 88.714 5.93 20.10.2023 14.10.2023 to
Year End 09.00.P.M 20.10.2023
AGM
Ellcot Spinning 30.06.2023 60% 419.735 38.33 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Millat Tractors 30.06.2023 150% 3,377.636 17.61 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 12.30.P.M 26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Prosperity Weaving 30.06.2023 30% 153.128 8.29 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Hum Network Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 2,149.238 1.90 19.10.2023 12.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M 19.10.2023
AGM
Nagina Cotton Mills 30.06.2023 60% 589.947 31.55 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 12.00.P.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Ali Asghar Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 14.235 0.32 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
J.K. Spinning Mills 30.06.2023 Nil 1,820.099 17.79 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Nina Industries 30.06.2023 Nil (326.450) (13.49) 30.10.2023 27.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 03.30.P.M 30.10.2023
AGM
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil 13.022 2.52 26.10.2023 18.10.2023 to
Year End 08.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
