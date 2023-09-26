KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Hi-Tech Lubricants 30.06.2023 Nil (93.412) (0.67) 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Javedan Corporation 30.06.2023 60% 6,741.951 17.70 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Limited 04.30.P.M 27.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) Year End AGM Nimir Resins Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 385.874 2.73 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Year End 10.30.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Artistic Denims Mills 30.06.2023 35% 1,060.630 12.63 25.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Limited Year End 04.00.P.M 25.10.2023 AGM Buxly Paints Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 2.717 1.89 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Punjab Oil Mills 30.06.2023 15% 42.998 5.54 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Pakistan PVC Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 88.714 5.93 20.10.2023 14.10.2023 to Year End 09.00.P.M 20.10.2023 AGM Ellcot Spinning 30.06.2023 60% 419.735 38.33 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Millat Tractors 30.06.2023 150% 3,377.636 17.61 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Limited Year End 12.30.P.M 26.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Prosperity Weaving 30.06.2023 30% 153.128 8.29 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Hum Network Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 2,149.238 1.90 19.10.2023 12.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M 19.10.2023 AGM Nagina Cotton Mills 30.06.2023 60% 589.947 31.55 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Limited Year End 12.00.P.M 27.10.2023 AGM Ali Asghar Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 14.235 0.32 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM J.K. Spinning Mills 30.06.2023 Nil 1,820.099 17.79 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Nina Industries 30.06.2023 Nil (326.450) (13.49) 30.10.2023 27.10.2023 to Limited Year End 03.30.P.M 30.10.2023 AGM Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil 13.022 2.52 26.10.2023 18.10.2023 to Year End 08.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023