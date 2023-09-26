Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 25, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.33 21.83
2-Week 21.46 21.96
1-Month 21.65 22.15
3-Month 22.35 22.60
6-Month 22.71 22.96
9-Month 22.74 23.24
1-Year 22.77 23.27
Data source: SBP
