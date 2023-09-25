Cricket World Cup: England factfile
- 5th ranked England is the reigning champion
LONDON: Cricket World Cup factfile on England:
World ranking
5
Match schedule (GMT)
Oct 05: v New Zealand at Ahmedabad (0830)
Oct 10: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala (0500)
Oct 15: v Afghanistan at New Delhi (0830)
Oct 21: v South Africa at Mumbai (0830)
Oct 26: v Sri Lanka at Bengaluru (0830)
Oct 29: v India at Lucknow (0830)
Nov 04: v Australia at Ahmedabad (0830)
Nov 08: v Netherlands at Pune (0830)
Nov 11: v Pakistan at Kolkata (0830)
Squad
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Leading run-scorer in squad
Joe Root: 6,246 runs; highest score 133 not out; average 48.79; Hundreds 16; Fifties 36
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Adil Rashid: 184 wickets; best bowling 5-27; average 32.41
Previous world cup appearances
1975: Semi-finals
1979: Runners-up
1983: Semi-finals
1987: Runners-up
1992: Runners-up
1996: Quarter-finals
1999: Group stage
2003: Group stage
2007: Super Eights
2011: Quarter-finals
2019: Champions
What the captain says
“We’re blessed with so many good cricketers in the white-ball game at the moment but in a World Cup, you can only take 15.”
– Jos Buttler on the dilemmas of selecting a squad for the team’s title defence after Jason Roy, with more than 4,000 ODI runs, missed out on selection.
