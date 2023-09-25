Cricket World Cup: England factfile

LONDON: Cricket World Cup factfile on England:

World ranking

5

Match schedule (GMT)

Oct 05: v New Zealand at Ahmedabad (0830)

Oct 10: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala (0500)

Oct 15: v Afghanistan at New Delhi (0830)

Oct 21: v South Africa at Mumbai (0830)

Oct 26: v Sri Lanka at Bengaluru (0830)

Oct 29: v India at Lucknow (0830)

Nov 04: v Australia at Ahmedabad (0830)

Nov 08: v Netherlands at Pune (0830)

Nov 11: v Pakistan at Kolkata (0830)

Squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Leading run-scorer in squad

Joe Root: 6,246 runs; highest score 133 not out; average 48.79; Hundreds 16; Fifties 36

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Adil Rashid: 184 wickets; best bowling 5-27; average 32.41

Previous world cup appearances

1975: Semi-finals

1979: Runners-up

1983: Semi-finals

1987: Runners-up

1992: Runners-up

1996: Quarter-finals

1999: Group stage

2003: Group stage

2007: Super Eights

2011: Quarter-finals

2019: Champions

What the captain says

“We’re blessed with so many good cricketers in the white-ball game at the moment but in a World Cup, you can only take 15.”

– Jos Buttler on the dilemmas of selecting a squad for the team’s title defence after Jason Roy, with more than 4,000 ODI runs, missed out on selection.