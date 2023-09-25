Al Baraka Bank hosts lecture of Khalawi

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited hosted a lecture by the eminent international speaker Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary General of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

Top business leaders from various corporate Business houses were invited to attend this lecture which was on “Family Business – Sustainability over Generations”. Participants highly appreciated the bank’s unique initiative on this all important subject which in today’s day and age is of high priority in most family businesses. They also congratulated the bank on such a successful Corporate Event.

At this occasion Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif – CEO Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited said “We are honored to have Sheikh Yousef Hassan Khalawi amongst us and to be able to host first of its kind of lecture in Pakistan for our leading corporate customers. These successful business houses are considered as strategic assets due to their significant role in economic outlook of the country.”

