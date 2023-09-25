Pakistani media delegation wraps up China visit

BEIJING: An 11-member media delegation comprised of journalists from Islamabad, Quetta, and Gwadar wrapped up its week-long visit to China and left for Islamabad here on Sunday.

During the visit, the delegation, led by Dr. Furqan Rao, Incharge, China Desk, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), explored China’s economic development and rich culture and also visited important and historical places including the Great Wall of China and the Palace Museum.

The delegation, which also included Rana Imran Latif, held a meeting with China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong who updated the members about political and economic relations between China and Pakistan.

During its visit to the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, the delegation was briefed by the Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque about bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The delegation also visited China Economic Net (CEN), the largest and most comprehensive economic information portal in China.

Cui Jun, General Manager welcomed the delegation and briefed the members about the role of China Economic Net in further deepening the friendly relations between China and Pakistan as well as its key role in highlighting ongoing development projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The delegation also travelled to Qingdao, a coastal city of Shandong province on a high-speed train and visited the Qindao Guoxin Group, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone, and Haier Industrial Park.

In his remarks about the visit, Zafar Blaoch a Quetta-based journalist told APP that it has been a great learning trip as he got an opportunity to closely observe as to how the China became world’s second-largest economy.

He was greatly impressed by visiting Qingdao port where he witnessed the ship’s unloading process which is completed in just 20 hours.

Zafar Baloch said that Pakistan could learn from China’s open market mechanism for investors and ensure the job opportunities.

He opined that Pakistan should sign more agreements to enhance trade with China and sell the home-made materials and agricultural products in the Chinese market which offers huge opportunities.

Akbar Notezai, a journalist based in Quetta said that Pakistan could learn a lot from China’s economic, infrastructure development, and evolving technology, among other things.

“Each time, I visited the fast developing China, there has been a lot to learn from the talented and hardworking Chinese nation who works round-the-clock to make the lives of people more easier”. At the same time, I am fully confident that if China continues to grow at its current pace, it will soon be the world’s largest economy.

While commenting on the economic development of China, Noor Mohsin based in Gwadar, shared that he has visited different countries, but his present visit to China was completely unique.

He was touched by the hospitality of the Chinese administrators and impressed by the cleanliness of the city and roads, as well as the law-abiding citizens who truly make China a great country.

He mentioned visits to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Huawei, Orijin Water Company, and China Economic Net Media Center and added, the Qingdao Port is an important project that will help stabilize the Chinese economy.

Noor Mohsin proposed that the Pakistani leadership should take full advantage of Chinese technology and put Pakistan on the path to progress and development.

He expressed his gratitude to the new Chinese ambassador in Pakistan who was the guiding force in materializing the tour of China.