Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 21, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 293.00
Open Offer Rs 296.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 21, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 293.00
Open Offer Rs 296.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 22
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 22
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 22
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 22
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 22
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 22
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
351.13
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 22
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 22
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
85
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 22
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 22
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 22
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 22
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 22
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 22
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
351.13
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 22
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 22
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
85
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 22
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
25,210,712
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
15,320,162
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,596,267
▲ 0.00
|
Bankislami Pak. / Sep 22
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
6,789,573
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 22
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
6,700,891
▲ 0.00
|
Symmetry Group / Sep 22
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
5,385,000
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 22
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
5,016,290
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Sep 22
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
4,060,395
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 22
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
3,499,174
▲ 0.00
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 22
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
3,412,500
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 21
|
292.95
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 21
|
292.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 21
|
147.57
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 21
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 21
|
1.23
|
Euro to USD / Sep 21
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 20
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 21
|
4330
|
India Sensex / Sep 21
|
66230.24
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 21
|
32571.03
|
Nasdaq / Sep 21
|
13223.98
|
Hang Seng / Sep 21
|
17655.41
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 21
|
7678.62
|
Dow Jones / Sep 21
|
34070.42
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 21
|
15571.86
|
France CAC40 / Sep 21
|
7213.90
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 20
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 20
|
186820
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 21
|
89.63
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 21
|
1920.08
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 21
|
86.47
Comments