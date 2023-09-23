BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 09:20am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved a positive adjustment of Rs 3.28 per unit to be recovered from Discos and KE consumers for fourth quarter of FY 2022-23 under QTA mechanism.

Discos will recover Rs 135.584 billion from their consumers. However, it is not clear how much cumulative financial impact will be passed on to KE consumers.

The Authority conducted a public hearing the applications of Distribution Companies and quizzed representatives of Discos on the data. Discos will recover the amount in a period of 06 months, i.e. October 2023 to March 2024.

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Power Division also sent an email on September 20, 2023, and the Policy Guidelines issued by the Federal Government, the Authority has decided to allow the application of quarterly adjustments as allowed for Discos, on the consumers of K-Electric, with the same applicability period, as of Discos.

Accordingly, a rate of Rs.3.2814/kWh shall be charged for the consumers of K-Electric, to be recovered in a period of 06 months, i.e., October 2023 to March 2024.

