FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 1.83 per unit in Discos’ tariff for August 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on September 27, 2023 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in August 2023 the hydel generation was 6,006GWh, constituting 37.63 per cent of total generation.

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,638GWh in August 2023 which was 10.26 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 7.00 per unit whereas 719Gwh was generated from imported coal at Rs 20.1430 per unit (4.51 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 649GWh (4.07 per cent of total generation) at Rs 33.3227 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,214GWh (7.60 per cent) at Rs 13.2190 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,741GWh (17.17 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.0981 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,040GWh at Rs 1.1725 per unit (12.79 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 26GWh at Rs 25.0981 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 38GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 805GWh, 5.04 per cent of total generation and solar at 8 GWh, 0.53 per cent of total generation in August 2023.

The total energy generated was recorded at 15,959GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.2654 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 131.910 billion.

CPPA-G also sought previous adjustment in supplemental charges of over Rs 420 million, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs 0.0263 per unit. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in August 2023 was 15,472 GWh at a rate of Rs 8.4746 per unit, total price of which was Rs 131,118 billion.

CPPA-G is of the view that since reference fuel charges for August 2023 were Rs 6.6457 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs 8.4746 per unit, hence, positive adjustment of Rs 1.8290 per unit be granted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023