BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Friday asked all the ministries and divisions to expedite the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting to review the progress of CPEC projects. The meeting was attended by the chief economist of Pakistan and representatives of the various ministries and divisions.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised about the progress of the CPEC projects particularly after the 12th JCC meeting held in July 2023. The CPEC agreement was signed between Pakistan and China on July 5, 2013.

Minister underscores need for expediting work on SEZs under CPEC projects

The representatives of various ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of their respective projects in different sectors such as energy, infrastructure, information technology, Gwadar International Airport, special economic zones (SEZs), and other key areas.

The official told the meeting during the briefing that in the early harvest projects of the CPEC, six mega infrastructure projects were completed including, Havelian-Thakot section of KKH, Multan-Sukkur (M-5) Motorway, Hakla-DIKhan Motorway, Optical Fiber Cable, Eastbay Expressway and Orange Line Metro Train.

Furthermore, on the western alignment of the CPEC, work on different sections is under implementation which will be completed by 2024. Since most of these highways pass through the far-flung areas of Pakistan, it has opened those areas for business which will bring prosperity. During the meeting, it was further informed that the meeting of Joint Working Groups (JWG) on (infrastructure) will be held next week to review the projects.

The minister also asked the relevant ministry to expedite the work on SEZs which include Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone; Allama Iqbal Industrial City; Bostan Special Economic Zone; ICT Model Industrial Zone; Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mill Land; Mirpur Industrial Zone; Mohmand Marble City and Moqpondass Special Economic Zone.

Similarly, during the meeting, a briefing was also given on the upcoming Belt and Road Forum to be held in China.

The CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.

The year 2023 marks the Decade of CPEC and the strong partnership between Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan Economy CPEC SEZs Gwadar CPEC Projects special economic zones Muhammad Sami Saeed caretaker planning minister

Comments

1000 characters

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories