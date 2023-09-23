BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
PM urges APPNA to invest in health tourism, paramedical training

APP Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar invited APPNA to invest in Pakistan’s health tourism, medical and paramedical education, training and skill development sectors.

He was talking to a delegation of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA), led by its President Dr Arshad Rehan, that called on him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York Thursday afternoon.

Kakar appreciated APPNA’s social welfare, educational and medical relief missions and programmes in Pakistan, and commended President APPNA Dr Arshad Rehan for APPNA’s positive role in spearheading the message of unity and solidarity among the Pakistani-American community.

The PM reiterated that over one million strong Pakistani-Americans were an asset for Pakistan and their contribution in the country’s national development was fully recognized.

He expressed confidence that the Pakistani American diaspora will continue to contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress through their remittances, investments and philanthropic work.

Kakar said that the diaspora was Pakistan’s face in the US and a valuable bridge for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties. He assured APPNA delegation of the Government’s firm resolve to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora all around the world.

President APPNA Dr Arshad Rehan, on behalf of APPNA members, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the call on and briefed the prime minister on APPNA’s continued work in Pakistan’s social welfare, educational and medical domains.

UNGA investments APPNA caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar health tourism paramedical training Dr Arshad Rehan

