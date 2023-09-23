LWMC’s TCP project acknowledged by Danish govt

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)’s Green Temporary Collection Point (TCP) project has been acknowledged by the Danish government.

During a visit of a delegation of Danish embassy to the LWMC, Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf commended the innovative concept behind the TCP, recognizing its uniqueness. He applauded the LWMC’s dual mission of preserving a green environment while efficiently managing waste in the city. “Denmark pledged steadfast support for waste segregation and other eco-friendly projects,” he said.

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Friday, the delegation, which included the Head of Trade Council of Denmark Embassy, Aslam Perwaiz and Commercial Advisor Daniya Basit, held a meeting with LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din.

On the occasion, the LWMC CEO gave a comprehensive overview of the project’s objectives and progress. He highlighted the LWMC’s commitment to converting 17 temporary collection points across the city into green TCPs in a phased approach.

The primary aim of this initiative is to combat environmental pollution and create a healthier working environment for the dedicated labor force, he added. “These temporary collection points are undergoing a remarkable transformation, adorned with flowering, fruit-bearing, and shaded plants and trees, significantly enhancing their visual appeal and environmental impact,” he added.

