KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 22, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,421.15 High: 46,500.45 Low: 46,182 Net Change: 219.02 Volume (000): 94,480 Value (000): 4,936,829 Makt Cap (000) 1,608,484,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,021.97 NET CH (+) 10.7 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,709.12 NET CH (-) 22.9 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,868.89 NET CH (+) 51.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,261.22 NET CH (+) 166.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,347.01 NET CH (+) 33.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,708.75 NET CH (-) 21.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023