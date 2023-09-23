Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 22, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,421.15
High: 46,500.45
Low: 46,182
Net Change: 219.02
Volume (000): 94,480
Value (000): 4,936,829
Makt Cap (000) 1,608,484,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,021.97
NET CH (+) 10.7
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,709.12
NET CH (-) 22.9
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,868.89
NET CH (+) 51.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,261.22
NET CH (+) 166.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,347.01
NET CH (+) 33.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,708.75
NET CH (-) 21.63
------------------------------------
As on: 22-Sep-2023
====================================
