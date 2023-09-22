BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 10:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden has informed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three U.S. officials and a congressional official.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But the White House did not disclose any decision on ATACMS when Zelenskiy visited Washington on Thursday for talks with Biden, even as it announced a new $325 million military aid package for Kyiv.

US announces new military assistance package for Ukraine valued at $250 million

The White House and Pentagon declined to comment on the NBC report. The Pentagon also declined to say whether any promise of ATACMS were given to Zelenskiy during his meetings on Thursday at the Pentagon, saying: "In regards to ATACMS we have nothing to announce."

Reuters had previously reported the Biden administration was considering shipping ATACMS to Ukraine that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km).

ATACMS are designed for "deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces," a U.S. Army website says, and could be used to attack command and control centers, air defenses and logistics sites well behind the front line.

Biden publicly assured Zelenskiy on Thursday that strong U.S. support for his war to repel Russian invaders will be maintained despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers to sending billions more in aid.

Zelenskiy thanked Biden on Thursday for the latest package of weaponry, including air defenses, saying "it has exactly what our soldiers need now."

Joe Biden White House Volodymyr Zelenskiy Pentagon RUssia Ukraine war Army Tactical Missile Systems ATACMS long range missiles

Comments

1000 characters

US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelenskiy

13th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 291.76 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

President Alvi calls for enhanced Pak-Saudi cooperation in economic, defence sectors

KSE-100 extends gains as some political clarity fuels optimism

No change in Nawaz Sharif's return plan, says Shehbaz

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Read more stories