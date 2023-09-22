BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

  • Party had sent show-cause notice to Khosa over disciplinary issues
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 04:53pm

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday suspended the party membership of its senior leader and lawyer Sardar Latif Khan Khosa over his failure to reply a show-cause notice sent a week earlier.

PPP had sent the show-cause notice to the disgruntled leader for going against the party policy.

PPP’s general secretary Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari also suspended the membership of Khosa from the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

The development was shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Last week, PPP issued a show-cause notice to Khosa, seeking explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for working against the party policy.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari had issued the letter with his signature.

“You, being a member of the central executive committee, are defending/pleading/representing a head of another political party without prior approval of the leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted, and in a case against him under the Official Secrets Act,” it said then.

The letter said Khosa had also criticised state policy regarding the cipher.

It had called on him to submit a reply within seven days, adding that failure to do so would result in disciplinary action against him by withdrawing membership of the PPP.

