BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.15%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.42%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.19%)
PAEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.93%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.13%)
TRG 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.59%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 27.9 (0.61%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 97.7 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,904 Increased By 254.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 81.9 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP issues show-cause notice to Latif Khosa

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) issued a show-cause notice to lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa on Thursday, seeking explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for working against the party policy.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari issued the letter with his signature.

“You, being a member of the central executive committee, are defending/pleading/representing a head of another political party without prior approval of the leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted, and in a case against him under the Official Secrets Act,” it said.

The letter said that Khosa had also criticised state policy regarding the cipher. The letter issued to Khosa by the PPP asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for working against the party policy.

It called on him to submit a reply within seven days, adding that failure to do so would result in disciplinary action against him by withdrawing your membership of the PPP. Earlier, Khosa was also served a show-cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the incarcerated PTI chairman, but he is still a CEC member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Pakistan Peoples Party Latif Khosa Nayyar Hussain Bukhari show cause notice

Comments

1000 characters

PPP issues show-cause notice to Latif Khosa

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Read more stories