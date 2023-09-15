PPP issues show-cause notice to Latif Khosa

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) issued a show-cause notice to lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa on Thursday, seeking explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for working against the party policy.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari issued the letter with his signature.

“You, being a member of the central executive committee, are defending/pleading/representing a head of another political party without prior approval of the leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted, and in a case against him under the Official Secrets Act,” it said.

The letter said that Khosa had also criticised state policy regarding the cipher. The letter issued to Khosa by the PPP asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for working against the party policy.

It called on him to submit a reply within seven days, adding that failure to do so would result in disciplinary action against him by withdrawing your membership of the PPP. Earlier, Khosa was also served a show-cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the incarcerated PTI chairman, but he is still a CEC member.

