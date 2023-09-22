KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 130,691 tonnes of cargo comprising 90,642 tonnes of import cargo and 40,049 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 90,642 comprised of 29,654 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 23,988 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 37,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 40,049 comprised of 26,678 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 13,371 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 4968 containers comprising of 2150 containers import and 2818 containers export were handled on Thursday. The break-up of imported containers shows 520 of 20’s and 736 of 40’s loaded while 130 of 20’s and 14 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 702 of 20’s and 201 of 40’s loaded containers while 46 of 20’s and 834 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Approximately, 06 ships namely, Heroic, Uafl Dubai, Kota Loceng, Safeen Pride and Ocean Tianbo berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 02 ships namely, Aspasia Bay and Wide Juliet Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Ulrikenand Constantinos left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, MSC Tai II, ECO and N- Horn are expected to sail on same day afternoon . Cargo throughput of 109,375tonnes, comprising 95,843tonnes imports cargo and 13,532tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,423 Containers (627 TEUs Imports and 796 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, LRI Charm, Starry, Oak and Chem Sea-1 & two more ships, Oak and CMA CGMIvanhoe carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal and Containersare expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT, PIBT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 21st September-2023.

