Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,555 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,889 tonnes of import cargo and 42,666 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,889 comprised of 56,238 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,346 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,789 tonnes of DAP, & 28,516 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 42,666 comprised of 6,080 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 36,586 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 4352 containers comprising of 3811 containers import and 541 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1133 of 20’s and 1332 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 117 of 20’s and 108 of 40’s loaded containers while 30 of 20’s and 89 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Rudlof Schulte, Doro and Leyla Aksoy berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Ym Excellence, Wide Juliet and MT Mardan berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Uacc Manama, Ever Uranus, Wadi Bani Khalid, MT Shalamar and New Friendship Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kyparisia, Mundra and OM left the port on Tuesday 19th September, 2023.

A cargo volume of 106,534 tonnes, comprising 77,328 tones imports Cargo and 29,206 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,674 Containers (956 TEUs Imports and 1,718 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Unity and Constant-ions & two more ships, Maersk Chicago and MSC Heidi carrying Palm Kernel, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 19th September, while another containers ship, MSC Tia-II is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 20th September, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023